Adams County officers honored for heroic actions subduing knife-wielding man

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Three police officers from Adams County were honored for their heroic actions in subduing a man wielding a knife last year.

The three officers from Eastern Adams Regional Police: Patrolman Christan Norris, Patrolman Dishong and Sergeant Cuffley, were commended on being able to handle a dangerous situation with “minimal force,” Eastern Adams Regional Police said in a Facebook Post Wednesday. No one was injured in the incident.

“The officers are commended on their actions with being able to defuse a hostile situation with the minimal force necessary to affect the arrest and bring the situation under control,” the post says.

Patrolman Christan Norris and Patrolman Dishong were called for a theft in progress at the 200 block of West High Street in New Oxford just before 10 p.m. on May 30, 2023, the police department wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

Both officers found Cutler Keene near the area who was reluctant to give his ID to police. Officers later learned his name and confirmed he had warrants out of Maryland and York County, the post reads.

Keene then backed away from the officers after he had heard he was wanted and charged Patrolman Norris with a knife, according to the police department. Norris drew his service weapon, getting Keene to drop the knife and back away from the officer. Police say Keene then charged at Norris again, who then used his taser to no effect.

Police say Keene then tried to run away but Sergeant Cuffley just arrived to assist and tased Keene, this time bringing him down. Keene was then taken to Adams County Prison and is facing charges including aggravated assault – fear of imminent serious bodily injury for a designated individual.

