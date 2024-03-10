Adam Schiff: ‘Dumb down’ the briefing for Donald Trump

Rep. Adam Schiff hopes U.S. intelligence officials will limit the information they share with former President Donald Trump when they brief him on national security matters — briefings that are standard for presidential nominees.

“I have to hope — and knowing the intelligence community, as I do — that they will dumb down the briefing for Donald Trump. That is, they will give him no more information than absolutely necessary,” said Schiff, a California Democrat who previously served as the Democratic chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, until Kevin McCarthy, then the Republican House Speaker, kicked him off.

POLITICO first reported that intelligence officials were preparing to brief Trump on national security matters if he secures the GOP nomination this summer — despite concerns, given Trump's indictments for mishandling classified documents.

The decision to brief Trump would be in keeping with a practice that dates back to 1952, but, as Schiff noted Sunday, it would be the first time an administration has willingly shared classified information with a candidate who is facing criminal charges related to their handling of classified material.

Given Trump’s track record, “we can't trust that he will do the right thing with that information,” Schiff argued Sunday during an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “He's been so reckless.”

Having finished first in last Tuesday's primary, Schiff will face Republican Steve Garvey for California's open Senate seat in November.