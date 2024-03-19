Adam Oakes’ family pushes Virginia high schools to offer hazing education

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A Loudoun County family’s push for change has, once again, made its way to the governor’s desk.

It’s been more than three years since 19-year-old Adam Oakes died of alcohol poisoning following an alleged fraternity hazing incident at Virginia Commonwealth University. His family is working to make sure no one else experiences the same pain.

Adam Oakes’ family, including his father Eric Oakes and cousin Courtney White, successfully advocated for Virginia lawmakers to pass — and Gov. Glenn Youngkin to sign — a law that would require the Virginia Board of Education to develop Standards of Learning and curriculum guidelines for hazing prevention instruction for 9th or 10th grades.

The bill, which passed on a bipartisan basis in both chambers, would require public high schools to adopt the measure.

Since Adam Oakes died in 2021, White and Eric Oakes have traveled to numerous high schools, colleges and universities. They’ve told Adam Oakes’ story and warned of the dangers of hazing.

White told DC News Now that the curriculum would include what hazing is, examples of it, bystander intervention and what victims can do during the situation.

It comes at a time when both the University of Maryland and the University of Virginia have suspended fraternities for alleged hazing violations.

“People aren’t able to hide it behind closed doors. People are talking, right?” White said. “They’re talking way more about it. They’re reporting it. They know how to report it, right? And with the education, they have the ability to identify it.”

Eric Oakes added that he hopes the lessons will inform and change mindsets.

“Hopefully people will start to say, ‘Hazing is really stupid. Why are we doing this? Why am I allowing myself to be hazed?'” he said.

Eric Oakes said he hopes the curriculum will be ready as early as the start of the 2025-26 school year.

