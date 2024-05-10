Adam Neumann says Jeff Bezos came up to him at an event and gave him a tip for running better meetings

Jeff Bezos recently advised Adam Neumann to speak last in meetings.

Jeff Bezos recently gave Adam Neumann some unsolicited advice: Speak last in meetings, a leadership style espoused by a leading organizational psychologist.

Neumann said Bezos came up to him with the recommendation after the WeWork cofounder spoke at an event.

"I was so happy he wanted to give me any type of advice," Neumann said on stage at Thursday's Bloomberg Tech Summit in San Francisco.

He said he's evolving as a leader at Flow, his apartment company.

"I have investors around the table who are not only comfortable pushing back, I think they like it," Neumann said on Thursday. Flow's main backer is famed venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, while WeWork's primary investor is Japanese titan SoftBank.

At WeWork, Neumann was famous for his eccentric leadership style. His alcohol-fueled executive meetings could stretch well into the night, Business Insider previously reported. He often talked about superpowers — including with former BI editors in a 2019 interview — and about the importance of authenticity.

"The way you build a relationship is authenticity, with really connecting to the person. And listening," Neumann told BI in 2019.

Bezos, meanwhile, is known for much more corporate leadership, including tightly orchestrated meetings. On a December podcast with Lex Fridman, he highlighted the importance of leaders holding back. Bezos said he aims for a culture that allows junior staff to overrule their senior counterparts when data supports their thinking.

Bezos recommended that the most junior person participates in a meeting first, and then the meeting flows in order of ascending seniority.

"I know from experience that if I speak first, even very strong-willed, highly-intelligent, high-judgment participants in that meeting will wonder, 'Well if Jeff thinks that, I came in this meeting thinking one thing, but maybe I'm not right,'" Bezos said on the podcast.

Bezos' strategy isn't new — organizational psychologists like Adam Grant, a professor at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, have long championed the idea.

If you want to fight conformity in meetings and hear everyone's original ideas, have the leader speak last.#WorkHuman — Adam Grant (@AdamMGrant) May 31, 2017

