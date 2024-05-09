Adam Montgomery sentenced for killing 5-year-old daughter. What the judge said to him.

Adam Montgomery, the killer of his five-year-old daughter Harmony Montgomery, was sentenced by a judge to serve 45 years-to-life for her murder New Hampshire state prison on Thursday.

Hillsborough County Superior Court Judge Amy Messer said all of Adam Montgomery's actions reflected an ultimate indifference to human life.

"Harmony was an innocent five-year-old, you treated her in the worst of possible ways, in both her life and her death," the judge said to the defendant.

Adam Montgomery was convicted of second-degree murder, abuse of corpse, tampering with witnesses and informants, second-degree assault and falsifying physical evidence. Montgomery will serve subsequent sentences for the other crimes he was convicted of.

Adam Montgomery is led to the defense table for his sentencing hearing in Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester

Adam Montgomery was also given a no-contact order with the Sorey family, the Miller family and the Rafferty family.

The prosecution and multiple affected families said Adam Montgomery beat his daughter to death, put her body parts in bags, disposed of the bags and beat his wife Kayla Montgomery to lie for him in court.

Prosecutors had asked for 56 years to life. Senior Assistant Attorney General Ben Agati told the judge the state would recommend a reduced sentence of 35-to-life if Adam Montgomery said where he put Harmony Montgomery’s remains.

The defense waited for a response from Adam Montgomery, but he remained silent.

"He has just yet shown you in this courtroom, and for anybody else, that he is heartless, immoral, selfish and an unapologetic murderer of his own child," the prosecution said.

Defense attorney Caroline Smith said that the prosecution's request to the defendant to disclose the location of Harmony Montgomery's body was a "stunt" and should be stricken from the record.

Crystal Sorey, Harmony Montgomery's biological mother, said that a part of her died when her daughter was beaten to death, Adam Montgomery is a coward and with or without his help, she will find the remains of her daughter.

"Harmony will live on through me, and you can't do anything about it," Sorey said.

