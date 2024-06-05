Adam Montgomery seek sentence review in murder of daughter

Jun. 5—Adam Montgomery, convicted of murdering his 5-year-old daughter, Harmony, wants a review of his sentence of 56 years to life in prison.

His application will be reviewed by the three-member Sentence Review Board, which can be done with or without a hearing.

Such a review could result in an increase or decrease to the sentence or there may be no change.

The sentence handed down by Judge Amy Messer last month calls for 45 years to life for the murder and 11 more years for the convictions of second-degree assault, falsifying physical evidence, tampering with witnesses and abuse of a corpse.

During a three-week trial, prosecutors presented evidence of Montgomery beating Harmony to death after a bathroom accident in December 2019.

Montgomery went to great lengths to cover up his crimes, including threatening and beating his wife, Kayla, and had a lengthy criminal record, the prosecution said.

Public Defender Caroline Smith said Montgomery was unable to show his remorse during the sentencing hearing because he maintains his innocence in the murder.

Montgomery admitted during the trial to the charges of abuse of a corpse and falsifying physical evidence.

The remains of Harmony have never been found.

The review is outside of the appeal process before the Supreme Court.