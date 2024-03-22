Adam Gauthier indicted by grand jury in wrong-way crash in Somerset that killed 3

FALL RIVER — Somerset native Adam Gauthier was indicted Friday by a Bristol County grand jury in connection to the Christmas night crash on the Veterans Memorial Bridge that killed a Seekonk couple and their teenage grandson.

According to the Bristol County District Attorney's office, Gauthier, 41, of New York City, was indicted on three counts of motor vehicle manslaughter while operating under the influence and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Adam Gauthier was arraigned on a third manslaughter with operating under the influence charge Friday, Jan. 19, in Fall River District Court, in the car crash that killed Donna and Floriano Arruda and their grandson Jacoby on Christmas night on the Veterans Memorial Bridge in Somerset.

An arraignment date has yet to be set for Gauthier's case, which will be heard at Bristol County Superior Court in Fall River.

Gauthier was arrested shortly after 11 p.m. on the night of the crash, Dec. 25, 2023. He is accused of driving a 2023 Range Rover SUV while drunk the wrong way on the Somerset side of the bridge and crashing into a number of vehicles, killing Jacoby Arruda, 15, and his grandparents, Floriano Arruda, 73, and Donna Arruda, 68.

The Arrudas, who had ties to Fall River and Dighton, lived in Seekonk with their grandson at the time of the incident. Floriano and Donna were city natives who previously resided in Dighton, and Jacoby was a former Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School student.

The crash also resulted in injuries to two other individuals who were in another vehicle, the DA release states.

Gauthier was transported to Saint Luke's Hospital after his arrest for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. He is currently being held at the Dartmouth House of Corrections, according to the release.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Catherine Sauter.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Adam Gauthier indicted in Somerset crash that killed family of 3