Adam Fravel's defense team files motion to move trial in Madeline Kingsbury case

Jun. 7—WINONA, Minn. — Attorneys for Adam Fravel have renewed their request to move his trial out of Winona County due to excessive media coverage.

A brief filed Friday in District Court in Winona states that the State of Minnesota, in considering a change of venue, did not follow Minnesota statutes and ignored a variety of factors that would make it difficult if not impossible to find a jury that had not consumed biased information about the case.

"The standard at this time is whether the Court must grant a motion for a change of venue because potentially prejudicial material creates a reasonable likelihood that a fair trial cannot be had," Fravel's attorneys noted in the brief.

Fravel is facing four felony counts — two each for murder in the first degree and murder in the second degree — in the death of Madeline Kingsbury, who went missing on March 31, 2023, and was found after an exhaustive search on June 7, 2023, in a culvert next to a gravel road about a mile from Minnesota Highway 43. This property had been routinely maintained by one or more members of the Fravel family.

Evidence that Winona County's pool of jurors has been prejudiced, Fravel's defense team claims, include a survey of Winona County residents that shows 89% (of 100 people randomly surveyed) have had access to a news story about the case, and 74% have formed an opinion that the defendant did cause the death of Kingsbury.

Additionally, screen shots of headlines for news stories related to the case were aired on local television that made reference to Fravel's alleged guilt. For example, a story from KTTC-TV on July 31, 2023, used the words "Know that Adam did it" in the title of the story, according to court records.

Furthermore, both the mayor of Winona, Scott Sherman, and the Winona County Emergency Management Director, Ben Klinger, talked about their active participation in searches for Kingsbury, and how Winona County Emergency Services vehicles and websites displayed signs saying "Justice for Maddie" along with signs saying "End Domestic Violence" and "Domestic Violence IS a Community Issue," implying, the defense states, that Kingsbury died as a result of domestic violence.

The State indicated in a brief filed on May 24, 2024, that the "Defendant has failed to provide sufficient evidence from which it could be determined that there exists a reasonable likelihood that a fair and impartial jury trial ... cannot be held in Winona County," adding that simply because potential jurors have been exposed to information does not make them inherently biased.

However, Fravel's attorneys, Zachary Bauer and Grace Dokken, argue that a combination of the survey and the media exposure make it likely that potential jurors would have received prejudicial information, and it is in the best interest of the court to move the location of the trial before jurors are sworn in.

"Based on the evidence submitted and the arguments in this memorandum and other briefing by Defendant on this issue, the Defendant respectfully requests that the Court find there is a reasonable likelihood a fair trial cannot be had in Winona County given the prejudicial pretrial materials and publications in this case," the defense attorneys state.

No further hearing on the change of venue motion has been set at this time.