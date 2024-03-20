Adam Fravel's attorney asks to restrict availability of grand jury testimony

Mar. 19—WINONA, Minn. — Lawyers representing a

man accused of killing the mother of his children

are challenging his murder indictment and asking to keep his statements from being made public.

In motions filed in Winona County District Court, attorneys representing Adam Fravel, 30, are challenging the October 2023 grand jury indictment charging him with first-degree murder.

In omnibus hearings scheduled for Tuesday, March 19, 2024, and Wednesday, March 20, Winona County District Court Judge Nancy Buytendorp will hear those requests and other pre-trial issues.

Fravel is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and mother of two, 26-year-old

Madeline Kingsbury.

Kingsbury was reported missing March 31, 2023 from Winona. Her

body was found near Mabel, Minnesota on

June 7.

In order to challenge the indictment and the state's request for more severe penalties, the defense will need to present evidence in hearings that will likely include statements made in the grand jury proceedings and statements Fravel allegedly made to law enforcement.

Ordinarily, grand jury proceeding transcripts and witness depositions are sealed and not made public. If introduced as evidence, that could leave them available to the public.

"Should public access to the defendant's statements be allowed, the court will have no control over the manner, amount, content, and accuracy of the information consumed by potential residents of Winona County," Fravel's attorney Zachary Bauer wrote in his motion filed with the court Tuesday.

That information could affect the potential pool of jurors in Winona County should the case be tried there, Bauer argued.

Bauer also

filed for a change of venue on Jan. 19.

"The tremendous amount of prejudicial pre-trial publicity is certainly concerning but when combined with the community investment in this case, it leads to the logical conclusion that the court will not be able to secure fair and impartial trial in Winona County," Bauer wrote in his request.

Judge Buytendorp heard the arguments in the motion to restrict Tuesday and took the issue under advisement and will deliver a decision later.

A hearing on the change of venue request and motions to dismiss is scheduled for April 30.