Adair County Sheriff's report - March 25, 2024

Mar. 25—Carlie R. Wright, 32, of Clive, was taken into custody 5:33 p.m. March 17 on Interstate 80, mile marker 91, on the charges of possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, first offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to an Iowa State Patrol report, at approximately 3:56 p.m. troopers observed a 2010 Lexus RX traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed, passing vehicles in the left lane. The Lexus was first clocked at 79 mph as it overtook the state patrol car, then clocked at 82 mph.

A traffic stop was initiated and contact was made with the driver, identified as Wright. The odor of marijuana was detected coming from the vehicle, when asked why the odor would exist, Wright told troopers because there was marijuana in the vehicle. Wright stated a pouch on the passenger floorboard contained marijuana and handed it to troopers. The pouch contained a jar half full of marijuana, a lighter, a metal pipe and a grinder. Wright admitted to smoking a few hours prior.

Wright was given field sobriety tests and OWI charges were not pursued.

She was transported to the Adair County Jail where she was released from after posting $1,300 cash or surety bond.

— — — — —

Antonio C. Evans, 41, of Ames, was taken into custody 12:49 a.m. March 20 on Interstate 80, mile marker 91, on the charges of possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, first offense and OWI, first offense.

According to a Stuart Police report, a report was received of a possible tired or intoxicated driver having difficulty maintaining speed and staying within its lane traveling eastbound on the interstate.

A Stuart police officer located the 2005 Ford Taurus and observed the vehicle cross the center line and fog line several times and nearly hit other vehicles as they passed along side of it.

A traffic stop was initiated and contact was made with the driver, identified as Evans, who was asked to sit in the patrol vehicle. While speaking with the officer, the odor of an alcoholic beverage was detected coming from his breath and Evans was observed to have bloodshot, watery eyes. Evans told officers he was coming from Des Moines heading to Ames and believed he was on Interstate 35. He admitted to having had two shots of vodka a hour prior.

Evans consented to field sobriety testing and was first patted down for weapons during which, a baggie of marijuana was found on his person. During field sobriety testing, multiple clues of impairment were exhibited. A PBT test showed Evans to have a BrAC of .170%.

Evans was transported to the Adair County Jail where he consented to provide a breath specimen for chemical testing. The result indicated a BAC of .149.%.

Evans was released from the Adair County Jail after posting $1,000 cash or surety bond.