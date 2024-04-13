Ada woman sentenced to prison for assault

Apr. 13—An Ada resident was sentenced to serve time in prison for seriously injuring an elderly person during an assault.

Amya Elise Walker, 20, who pleaded guilty to one count of "assault resulting in serious bodily injury in Indian Country" in 2023, was sentenced to serve 33 months in federal prison.

Details are limited, as many of the federal court documents in the case are sealed. However, the United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma reports that, on May 13, 2023, "Walker violently attacked an elderly woman at an Ada residence, leaving the victim with multiple bruises and lacerations requiring medical care."

The charges arose from an investigation by the Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse Police Department and the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

Ronald A. White, Chief Judge in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, presided over the hearing. Walker will remain in the custody of the U.S. Marshal pending transportation to a designated United States Bureau of Prisons facility to serve a non-paroleable sentence of incarceration.

Assistant United States Attorney Kevin Gross represented the United States.