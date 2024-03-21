Ada woman, former Oklahoma teacher, sentenced for sex abuse crimes

An Ada woman has been sentenced to federal prison for sexual abuse of a minor.

In Muskogee federal court this week, Erin Nicole Fixico-Mitchell, 33, was ordered to serve 69 months followed by 10 years of supervised release. She pleaded guilty last year.

The charges arose from an investigation by the Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Prosecutors said between September and November of 2015, while employed as a coach and teacher at Ada High School, Fixico-Mitchell sexually abused a female student.

They said the student came forward seven years later in 2022 by notifying another former teacher.

Fixico-Mitchell was accused of manipulating the former student into a relationship by threatening to reduce her playing time on the basketball team and suggesting her math grades would suffer.

Prosecutors said Fixico-Mitchell, who was married, stopped contacting the former student when Fixico-Mitchell became pregnant.

Fixico-Mitchell left her employment at Ada High School and eventually worked as a teacher and coach at Byng High School.

While at Byng, authorities said, Fixico-Mitchell sexually abused a female student between June and September of 2021.

That investigation unfolded when two Byng Schools administrators received an anonymous email with the subject line of “URGENT! ERIN MITCHELL.”

The email contained several files, one showing a student taking a selfie with a sleeping Erin Fixico-Mitchell, according to court documents.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Former Oklahoma teacher sentenced for sexual abuse of a minor