New ADA park offers fun for all in the town of Monument

(MONUTMENT, CO)– Monument’s first ADA accessible park is hoping to unite more people in the growing town to come together, regardless of their differences, for some good old fashioned fun.

“What you learn on a playground and sharing and being together is priceless,” said Tamara Schwartz, the Executive Director of Trinity Community Park. “And everybody should be able to have that opportunity.”

Trinity Community Park is Monument’s newest and first ADA accessible playground. The idea behind the park is to bring more of the community together, as it’s designed to be accessible for anyone with a disability.

“People with all varying degrees, whether you are atypical, whether you’re Developmentally challenged, whether you’re physically challenged, if you can all be together pretty soon, people start to really notice the similarities and not the differences,” said Schwartz.

Before this park was built, kids with disabilities in the Tri-Lakes region had nowhere to play. Now, friends and families can come together to celebrate their differences.

“So through all this research, we learned that when everybody can be together, whether you are a grandma with a walker, you can be part of a playground with your grandkids,” said Schwartz.

Schwartz came up with the idea during the pandemic, when she realized her friends with disabled kids had nowhere to play. That’s when she and her husband started with their COVID stimulus checks and began raising money.

“I called them and said, you know, tell me about it. Like, where do you take your kids to go play? And it was absolutely just heartbreaking to me because they don’t, there wasn’t equipment, or 30 miles away,” she said.

The new park offers an ADA Teeter-Totter, ADA safe swings, and it even has a wheelchair accessible trampoline.

“We have this very amazing merry-go-round that anybody can get on to because it’s right at, you know, walking surface,” says Schwartz.

She said she loves seeing families and their children have a chance to play together.

“It’s all that laughter and that joy and playing and creating those relationships and learning how to communicate and play. But it stimulates you, which you may not realize, both physically and mentally,” said Schwartz.

Click here to find out how you can help make this park a reality.

The park is not officially complete yet, and organizers are asking for donations to complete the final touches.

