An Ada County sheriff’s detective was cited after crash. Tort claim seeks over $500,000

An Ada County Sheriff’s Office deputy was handed an infraction by Idaho State Police after she was involved in a two-vehicle crash that resulted in both herself and the other driver being sent to the hospital.

Now a tort claim has been filed against Ada County, the Sheriff’s Office and the deputy accusing them of negligence and asking for more than a half-million dollars in damages — including roughly $40,000 in ongoing medical bills.

The three-page tort claim, filed by Boise-based attorney Jane Gordon on behalf of Meridian resident Preston Shearer, accused Ada County Sheriff’s Detective Dallas Denney of driving at “extremely high speeds,” losing control of her vehicle and crashing into Shearer’s car — which the notice said was stopped in traffic.

“The failure to train and supervise Detective Denney caused her to drive recklessly and negligently, which caused Preston’s injuries,” Gordon said in the notice, adding that the agency’s alleged failures amount “to deliberate indifference.”

A tort claim is a necessary precursor to a lawsuit against a government agency for an alleged violation of state law. That agency then has 90 days to respond.

The Idaho Statesman obtained the tort claim through the public records process.

At around 9 p.m. on April 20, just after Ada County Sheriff’s Deputy Tobin Bolter was shot in the line of duty, Denney responded and was heading toward Boise. She was driving northbound on Meridian Road when she was involved in the collision with Shearer’s vehicle, which was southbound, according to the Sheriff’s Office and the claim.

The crash, which also involved a utility pole after the initial collision, occurred near the intersection of South Meridian and East Amity roads. Preston’s vehicle was “totaled” in the crash, the notice said.

Preston suffered a fractured vertebra, injured ankles, a concussion and an injured wrist, according to the notice. He’s still receiving treatment for his injuries and hasn’t been able to work, the notice added.

“Detective Denney’s negligence caused (Preston) to sustain personal injuries,” the notice said.

Denney was taken to the hospital and was released the next day with a broken pelvis, fractured spine and facial injuries, the Sheriff’s Office said. Denney is still on medical leave, according to Lauren Montague, a spokesperson for the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.

Idaho State Police cited Denney for “failing to practice due regard,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Denney pleaded guilty to the citation on May 1 and paid a $90 fine, court records showed.

Under Idaho law, when first responders are heading to emergency calls or in pursuit of a suspect they may exceed the speed limit, run a stop sign or light, or disregard certain traffic laws as long as they are doing so safely.

“The foregoing provisions shall not relieve the driver of an authorized emergency or police vehicle from the duty to drive with due regard for the safety of all persons, nor shall these provisions protect the driver from the consequences of his reckless disregard for the safety of others,” according to state law.

The Sheriff’s Office said it would conduct an independent investigation into Denney’s actions to decide whether she violated any department policies and whether “professional discipline” was warranted, according to prior Statesman reporting. The status of that investigation is unclear, as the Sheriff’s Office declined to comment further, citing the potential for litigation.

Idaho State Police haven’t provided additional information, and spokesperson Aaron Snell didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking additional information Thursday. State police also have denied the Statesman’s public records request seeking investigative reports regarding the crash and Denney’s citation.