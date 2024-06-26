Ada County coroner identifies motorcyclist who died in collision near Boise mall

The Ada County Coroner’s Office on Wednesday identified Charles Gentry, 21, as the Boise man who died in a motorcycle-vehicle collision near Boise Towne Square mall on Thursday night.

Gentry was on his motorcycle traveling north on Milwaukee Street when he hit a vehicle turning south onto Milwaukee, a Boise Police Department news release said. Police responded to the crash at around 10:30 p.m.

Gentry was not wearing a helmet, police said in the release, and was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The coroner said in its news release Wednesday that the manner of death was an accident and the cause was blunt trauma of the head.

Boise police are still investigating the crash, which closed Milwaukee Street for four hours in both directions, according to previous Idaho Statesman reporting.