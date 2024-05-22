Ada County coroner identifies Boise man who died in vehicle accident near Fruitland

Officials released the name of the man who died in a two-vehicle crash near Fruitland on Monday.

A 55-year-old Caldwell man was driving an SUV north on U.S. 95 in Payette County when he veered left and collided with a Ford truck just after 10 a.m., Idaho State Police said.

The Ada County Coroner’s Office identified the truck driver Wednesday as Robert Giles, 53, of Boise.

An ambulance brought Giles to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, but lifesaving measures were unsuccessful, the coroner’s office said in a news release

Giles was pronounced dead at 12:43 p.m. in the hospital’s emergency room.

The coroner listed his cause of death as multiple blunt force injuries and the manner of death as accidental.

Police said the SUV driver survived, but needed to be flown by air ambulance to the hospital.

Traffic was blocked for about two hours to allow first responders to assist the drivers and clear the scene, police said.

Officials said Boise police were continuing to investigate the accident Wednesday.