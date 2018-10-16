New Ad Burns Ted Cruz For His Love Of Un-Texan White Castle Burgers

Director Richard Linklater’s burger attack on Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) is one juicy diss.

In another political ad from the “Fire Ted Cruz” PAC, an older man has a beef with the incumbent calling Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke a “Triple Meat Whataburger liberal who is out of touch with Texas values.”

Whataburger, a chain founded in Texas, has played a prominent role in the Texas senate race between Cruz and O’Rourke, who even ate at a Dallas Whataburger after their debate in September. But the ad posted Monday steps up the fast-food feud.

A recurring character played by Sonny Carl Davis ― who did the same role in a Linklater movie called “Bernie” ― begins the commercial demanding to know what Cruz’s Whataburger insult even means. He reminds Cruz that “everybody I know in Texas likes Whataburger.”

Cut to Cruz declaring his love for White Castle burgers.

“There’s not a White Castle within 900 miles of Texas, Ted,” an indignant Davis says. “Uh, maybe up in Canada, huh? But not in Texas.”

Linklater, the Oscar-nominated filmmaker who directed a previous “Fire Ted Cruz” ad that blasted Cruz’s “Tough as Texas” slogan, has now taken the bite out of Cruz’s burger preference. Well done.

Watch the ad above.