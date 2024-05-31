Acworth man killed in Gilsum accident

May 31—An Acworth man died after police believe his pickup went airborne and rolled over several times along Route 10 in Gilsum on Wednesday, authorities said Friday.

Thomas Fowler, 67, was driving alone when the single-vehicle accident happened around 1:15 p.m., according to the Cheshire County Sheriff's Department.

The pickup veered off the road partially down an embankment before the driver tried to return to the roadway, authorities said.

The cause remains under investigation.