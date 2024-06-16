Acushnet Town Meeting is Monday, June 17. Here's some things to know before you go.

ACUSHNET — After being pushed back from its originally planned date of June 3, Acushnet Town Meeting is coming up on Monday, June 17. According to the Board of Selectmen, officials needed more time to square away a $2 million-plus shortfall, which they report to have accomplished.

"In spite of decreased state aid, very slow 'New Growth', and unpredictable local receipts, the Board of Selectmen has worked very diligently with the Acushnet School Committee and the Finance Committee to preserve essential municipal services and control the cost to the taxpayers, while presenting a balanced budget," reads a letter from the Board of Selectmen to town residents, included in the 2024 Town Meeting warrant package.

"This additional time was needed for the various Boards and Committees to work through many versions of the Operating Budget to solve a $2,100,000.00 deficit between FY 25 revenues and FY25 expenses."

Massachusetts law bars town officials from presenting an unbalanced budget to a Town Meeting, the selectmen noted.

For Fiscal Year 2025, the Board of Selectmen and Finance Committee are aligned in their recommendation of $36,183,691 for a total operating budget, up from $34,665,725 for FY24. As is the case in most communities, the town's public school department makes up the biggest portion of that at $19,303,631; 53.35% of the total. Next is public works at $4,546,937 (12.57%), followed by joint employee benefits & insurance ($4,533,860, 12.53%) and public safety ($4,341,887, 11.99%.)

Acushnet police could get overdue contract

Article 21 will see if Town Meeting will fund $445,750 for a collective bargaining agreement between the Teamsters union representing members of the Acushnet Police Department and the town.

"The Police Unit had been without a contract since FY 2021," the article notes. "This agreement includes retro payments to cover past years and an additional raise because police officers are now expected to adhere to the provisions of the Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission (POST) certification process."

Officials look to play it safe on Slocum Street project

Articles 22-24 have to do with ensuring the Slocum Street Construction Project will have funding that may be needed forward to make drinking water, storm drain and streetscape improvements. According to language included on the warrant, the articles "are to ensure that funding is available to complete the Project but might not be needed if sufficient additional funds are assigned," noting town officials will know sometime in June or July whether ARPA finds will be awarded, or how much.

The three articles ask for a combined total of amounts "not to exceed" $3,000,000. Preliminary cost estimates put the project between $4 million and $5.5 million. The town has a total of $2,913,406 in ARPA funding, the warrant says.

If you go

Acushnet's 2024 Annual Town Meeting will be Monday, June 17, at 7 p.m., in the Albert F. Ford Middle School, 708 Middle Road. For more information, or to see a complete copy of the warrant package, visit www.acushnet.ma.us.

