Acupuncture for Dogs?

Like many dog owners, ER physician Dr. Travis Stork will do anything to make sure his beloved dog Nala is the happiest she can be and that includes getting her acupuncture treatments.

Due to Nala’s severe posterior leg and hip arthritis, he has enlisted the help of Veterinarian Dr. Jennifer Douthwaite of Mockingbird Veterinary Housecalls, who joins The Doctors to share how acupuncture can help your dog. She explains that the insertion of tiny needles helps to stimulate a healing response and that it is not too different than how it helps people. After the needles are inserted, the body will release endorphins, which will help to control pain.

Dr. Douthwaite explains that it is a great treatment option for older dogs and has very little sides effects if any.

She also says another treatment option is the electrical stimulation of the dog’s muscles, which Dr. Stork had done on Nala. He says she benefited from the treatment immensely and was able to do things like climb stairs easily, something she has not done in years. The process is similar to acupuncture, but with a small electrical current attached to the needle. Dr. Douthwaite highly recommends it for older dogs.

If you are interested in acupuncture for your pet, visit the American Academy of Veterinary Acupuncture website to find a veterinarian trained in the practice.