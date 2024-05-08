Acuity plans inaugural Neonatal Run/Walk, and more Sheboygan news in brief

The exterior of Acuity Insurance as seen, Tuesday, November 16, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis.

SHEBOYGAN – Sheboygan-based Acuity Insurance is organizing an inaugural run/walk to support Aurora Health Care Sheboygan County Neonatal Unit.

The Acuity Neonatal Run/Walk will be July 20 and feature a 2-mile or 5K run/walk with a virtual race alternative for those unable to attend in person.

“We are proud to continue our support of Aurora’s Neonatal services, which are tremendously important to our community,” said Melissa Winter, Acuity president, in a news release.

“The Acuity Neonatal Run/Walk is a fun, family-friendly event and an opportunity for people of all ages to support neonatal services in Sheboygan County,” Winter added.

The course is on Acuity’s campus at 2800 S. Taylor Drive in Sheboygan and parking will be available.

The event will start at 8 a.m. and age group awards will be presented to winners in each category from 14 and younger to 65 and older.

The event also features a vendor expo, goody bags for the first 500 participants and a Sheboygan South High School Drumline performance.

The early entry fee for the Acuity Neonatal Run/Walk is $20 until June 28, then $30 through July 18. July 19 and same-day registration are available for $35.

To learn more or to register, visit www.acuity.com/runwalk or the event’s Facebook page.

