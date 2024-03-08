Acts of Courage: Local men honored for fire rescue

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The Greater Akron Chapter of the American Red Cross is honoring a group of Northeast Ohioans for exhibiting extraordinary bravery, while helping save the lives of others.

Among those being saluted with the Acts of Courage Award are a Summit County sheriff’s deputy and a good Samaritan who teamed up to rescue victims of a house fire, including an elderly disabled man.

It was on May 10 that deputy Brian Gorham was dispatched to the Portage Lakes area of Coventry Township.

“We had a 911 call for a house that was on fire and they had said that a propane tank had exploded,” said Gorham.

He was also told that five people lived in the home, and that a 92-year-old man was either trapped inside or unable to move under his own power.

Video from the deputy’s body camera shows him running up to the burning house, jumping over a railing on a porch, entering the home and shouting, “come on, we need to get out. We’ve got to go. I don’t care who’s in there, let’s get them out, let’s go!”

As he described what happened on that day, Gorham told us on Thursday, “Once you get there and you see the flames, and you know the people are inside, you get that adrenaline dump and your safety goes out the window because you’re just trying to help the people that can’t help themselves.”

Once inside the house, Gorham discovered that the good Samaritan, Don Sedlock, had spotted the fire, ran into the house and was already trying to help the elderly man get outside to safety.

“Time was definitely of the essence. Things were escalating very quickly,” Sedlock told us. “You could tell there was a lot of fire and a lot of smoke and we needed to get in and get out of there ASAP.”

Gorham and Sedlock worked together to make sure that the other people inside the house and several pets were out of harm’s way and teamed up to carry the 92-year-old man away from the home as quickly as they could.

“You don’t know what else is in the house, so I don’t need a house exploding or other things exploding and then having people next to where that is. Thankfully, we were able to get everyone, including the dogs, out of the house and everyone to safety,” said Gorham.

The Red Cross said it is selfless and courageous Northeast Ohioans like Gorham and Sedlock who are the backbone of the community. However, the two men are reluctant to call themselves heroes.

“I did sign up, you know, to help people in need at any cost, right? Put my safety aside to make sure that they are safe,” Gorham said. “I think that I just did my job, but I appreciate the recognition for what I did.”

Sedlock added, “I was really glad that I happened to be there at the right place, right time.”

Perhaps the best part of the story came after Sedlock left the scene of the fire without giving his name, and Gorham then had to use his detective skills to track down Sedlock to make sure he received proper credit for everything he did on that day.

