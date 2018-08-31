Actress Tried To Use Acid And Alligators To Dispose Of Husband's Ex-Wife

After Grant and Amanda Hayes killed Laura Ackerson, cut her body into pieces and attempted to dissolve the remains in acid, they threw her dismembered remains into an alligator-infested creek to get rid of the evidence.

Those are the grim details of Ackerson’s 2011 murder that a Texas jury heard this month before convicting Amanda Hayes of tampering with evidence. That same day, Aug. 21, Fort Bend County District Judge Maggie Jaramillo sentenced the 46-year-old to 20 years in prison.

“The jury verdict was swift, and the court’s sentence was appropriately harsh,” said Assistant District Attorney Amanda Bolin. “Laura Ackerson’s family can be assured that Amanda Hayes will be punished for all of her barbaric behavior ― whether it was in North Carolina or the great state of Texas.”

The sentence was the maximum possible under Texas law and is in addition to one she’s serving roughly 1,000 miles away.

Raleigh, North Carolina, is where authorities say Grant and Amanda Hayes killed his ex-wife and the mother of his two young sons.

Ackerson was reported missing from Kinston, North Carolina, on July 18, 2011, after she’d been gone about three days. The 27-year-old, an entrepreneur and graphic artist who had divorced Grant Hayes in 2010, was last known to be traveling to the Hayeses’ Raleigh apartment. Ackerson and her ex-husband, then 32, had 2- and 3-year-old sons together, and authorities believe she was going to pick them up when she disappeared.

On July 20, Ackerson’s car was found parked at a northwest Raleigh apartment complex. The location, according to police, was less than a quarter-mile from the Hayeses’ apartment.

Investigators learned Grant Hayes, a budding area musician, had recently married actress Amanda Hayes. According to “Inside Edition,” her screen credits include appearing in “The Sopranos” and portraying a robotic wife in the 2004 remake of “The Stepford Wives.”

An undated photo of Laura Ackerson that was circulated after she was reported missing. (Handout)

Ackerson and her ex-husband reportedly had a tumultuous relationship and were involved in an ongoing custody dispute over their sons. The couple had been scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 15.

Grant and Amanda Hayes, police discovered, had traveled to Richmond, Texas, on July 18. The city, about 60 miles south of Houston, was home to Amanda Hayes’ sister. Five days after the couple’s arrival, body parts were found scattered in Oyster Creek, roughly 100 yards from the sister’s house.

The head had been severed from the torso, which was found in two pieces, and the arms and legs had been cut from the body, police said. Various body parts continued to surface for several weeks.

Investigators identified the remains as those of Ackerson and arrested Grant and Amanda Hayes. The sister did not face charges, according to Texas authorities, who said there was no indication she had any knowledge of what happened.

Given the condition of Ackerson’s body, the North Carolina chief medical examiner was unable to determine how she died and ruled her death a result of “undetermined homicidal violence.”

Grant Hayes after he was taken into custody by authorities. (Associated Press)