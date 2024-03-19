Actors face prosecution for ‘abusive’ speech in SNP hate crime crackdown

Al Murray, the comedian, was among the artists to criticise the training materials - PETE DADDS/AVALON/PA

New fears have been raised that actors could be targeted by the SNP’s hate crime crackdown after police officers were warned that a “public performance of a play” could be used to broadcast “abusive material”.

Leaked training materials for front-line officers, ahead of a new hate crime law coming into force on April 1, state that an artistic production would fall within the scope of the legislation, despite previous assurances that freedom of speech would be protected.

The revelations caused a backlash from high-profile artists, who said they believed delivering lines as a fictional character could risk prosecution if an offended audience member complained to police.

The training materials, first obtained by The Herald and seen by The Telegraph, outline ways in which “threatening and or abusive material” might be communicated under Section 4 of the Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Act.

This relates to “offences of stirring up hatred” against protected groups, which carry a maximum penalty of seven years in prison.

It cites examples such as through social media posts, creating signs and playing videos before adding this could also be “through public performance of a play”.

Impact on freedom of expression

While the legislation was making its way through Holyrood, there was an outcry from artists who said it could severely impact on freedom of expression, which led to the law being watered down.

However, Scott Wortley, a law lecturer at the University of Edinburgh, said the protections applied only to directors and other third parties involved in a production, not to the performers themselves.

Al Murray, the comedian, responded to the emergence of the training materials by writing “f— this” on X, formerly Twitter.

Mark Millar, the comic book writer whose work has been made into hit Hollywood films such as Kick-Ass, claimed that under the law, actors could be prosecuted for “delivering lines written by long-dead playwrights”.

Russell Findlay, the justice spokesman for the Scottish Tories, said it appeared that the police training materials contradicted legislation passed by MSPs, which excluded plays from its scope.

“This revelation adds to widespread concerns about Humza Yousaf’s hate crime law and needs to be explained,” he said.

“The Scottish Conservatives remain committed to binning this dangerous law which threatens free speech and risks causing chaos for hard-working police officers.”

Russell Findlay, justice spokesman for the Scottish Tories, said the party would 'bin' the new law - SST/Alamy Live News

Supporters of the legislation insist there are strong protections for freedom of speech, including actors and comedians who might make jokes some people may find offensive.

It consolidates existing legislation and introduces a new offence of “stirring up hatred” against people with protected characteristics, such as disability, race, religion or transgender identity.

However, there are fears that police will be swamped with vexatious complaints and that even if cases are not taken forward to court, police officers will be tasked with making difficult judgements over the balance between hate and free speech.

Trans rights activists have vowed to target JK Rowling with the new legislation, claiming her publicly “misgendering” people, by referring to trans women as men, would constitute a crime under the law.

‘Accurate sexing’

The Harry Potter author has branded the law “ludicrous” and has said she will “do some more accurate sexing” once it comes into force.

Police Scotland did not deny that the leaked slide of its training material was genuine. However, it insisted it was not instructing officers to target “actors, comedians or any other people or groups”.

In a statement, the force said its training for officers had been carefully developed with unnamed “stakeholders” and was based on the Scottish Government’s explanatory notes for its hate crime legislation.

“This included examples of a range of scenarios where offences might take place, but this does not mean officers have been told to target these situations or locations,” the statement added.

“Police Scotland is a rights-based organisation and officers balance the protections people have under human rights legislation against other laws every day.

“Our training for the new Act therefore reminds officers of their human rights obligations and it reflects all aspects of the new legislation, including the protection it includes around freedom of expression.”