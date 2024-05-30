Actor Accused of Trying to Kill Makeup Artist Was Arrested, Then Sprung from Jail, Days Before Knife Attack

“As soon as he paid his bail, he came after her,” a friend alleges to PEOPLE

Maury Phillips/WireImage; GoFundMe Nick Pasqual (left) is charged with the attempted murder of his estranged girlfriend, Allie Shehorn (right).

The California actor was arrested on a felony domestic violence-related charge against makeup artist Allie Shehorn Saturday, May 18.

Nicholas Pasqual was booked into a Los Angeles jail at 10:06 a.m.

He was released on a $50,000 bond about five hours later at 3:13 p.m., per his online booking records.

“As soon as he paid his bail, he came after her,” alleges Shehorn’s friend and fellow makeup artist, Jed Dornoff in an interview with PEOPLE.

Five days after his release, Pasqual allegedly broke into Shehorn’s Los Angeles home around 4:30 a.m. Thursday, May 23, stabbing Shehorn with a knife “multiple times,” per prosecutors.

Courtesy of Jed Dornoff Allie Shehorn with her friend and makeup artist Jed Dornoff.

Related: Actor Who Allegedly Stabbed Hollywood Makeup Artist Multiple Times Charged with Attempted Murder

Pasqual, 34, is charged with one count of attempted murder involving domestic violence with a deadly weapon and one count of first-degree residential burglary with a person present; along with the earlier domestic-violence related charge of injuring a spouse, cohabitant, fiancé, boyfriend, girlfriend or child’s parent, per his online criminal court record, which notes that the alleged May 23 crimes occurred while Pasqual was on bail.

“This heinous incident is a stark reminder of the dangers of domestic violence,” Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement, calling the attack “egregious.”

Courtesy of Jed Dornoff Artist Allie Shehorn

Christine White – described as Shehorn’s surrogate mother on a GoFundMe set up to cover extensive medical and rehabilitation bills – found the 35-year-old woman bleeding out in her home and “acted fast” getting her medical attention.

Shehorn has since undergone 14 hours of intensive life-saving and reconstructive surgeries for stab wounds across her throat, wrists, chest and back, says Dornoff, who visits his friend regularly in the hospital.

Courtesy of Jed Dornoff Allie Shehorn (right) is an award-winning makeup artist with credits including "Mean Girls," "Rebel Moon" and "Babylon."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage, and details of intriguing unsolved cases.



Because the knife cut through her tendons, Shehorn is now having to relearn how to walk with a walker and to feed herself with a spoon, says Dornoff, noting that the award-winning makeup artist now has very limited use of her hands.

Just days before the alleged knife attack, on Monday, May 20, Shehorn filed a restraining order against Pasqual, her boyfriend of two years, per Pasadena Courthouse online family court records.

GoFundMe Allie Shehorn (center) is using a walker as she relearns how to walk after the attack.

Los Angeles County prosecutors confirmed the restraining order, and Dornoff said it was the first time Shehorn had filed a restraining order.

Dornoff, who knew the couple who had met on set, said he was unaware of Pasqual having any alleged mental health or anger issues.

“I’m in shock myself,” he said of the couple he had spent extensive time with. “The way it went down, how it went down.”

The San Fernando courthouse clerk’s office said that Pasqual had skipped his initial court appearance Friday, May 24, and a warrant for his arrest was issued later that day.

Emily MacDonald and Jed Dornoff/GoFundMe Allie Shehorn

Prosecutors said that Pasqual had fled the crime scene and was later detained at a U.S./Mexico border checkpoint in Sierra Blanca, Texas, and, as of the office's Wednesday, May 29 press release, was still awaiting extradition to Los Angeles County to face charges. (Prosecutors did not have an update on the case in time for publication.)

The clerk’s office said that a new court date had not yet been set and that he had no defense attorney listed in their system.

PEOPLE reached out to Pasqual’s agent, Jared Pascoe, by phone and email, but he did not comment in time for publication.

If convicted of the charges, Pasqual faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.