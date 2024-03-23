Activities, events for Oregon families to attend during spring break

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Most Oregon schools will close for spring break from Monday, March 25 through Friday, March 29.

For parents who don’t have a trip planned for themselves and their children, there are still ways for students to have an epic spring break in the state.

Location: 1945 SE Water Ave, Portland, OR 97214

Newsweek reader’s favorite science museum in the U.S. offers fun activities for all ages. The Oregon Museum of Science and Industry features a planetarium, movie theater and a real submarine from the U.S. Navy. OMSI’s tyrannosaurus exhibit will also run through early September.

Location: Oregon Coast beaches

Oregon State Parks will host Spring Whale Watch Week from Saturday, March 23 through Sunday, March 31. Head to one of the designated sites for a chance to see the thousands of gray whales that are projected to swim past Oregon as they migrate back to Alaska.

Location: 7805 SE Oaks Park Way, Portland, OR 97202

Just in time for spring break, Oaks Amusement Park will re-open for its 119th season on March 23. The amusement park holds roller skating, mini golf, games and more than 20 rides. It will also offer ticket discounts throughout spring break.

Location: 1000 SW Broadway T-100, Portland, OR 97205

After opening last year, The Judy Kafoury Center for Youth Arts will lead a week-long theater camp for students up to the age of 14. The children’s theater and school also hosts family movie nights, with a screening of “The Muppets” planned for Friday, March 29.

Location: 33814 S Meridian Rd, Woodburn, OR 97071

The Wooden Shoe Tulip Farm kicked off the 40th anniversary of its tulip festival on Friday, March 22. Parents and their children can visit the farm for a 40-acre view of colorful tulips, as well as farm tours or a floral design workshop. Admission is free for children under the age of 12.

Location: 1200 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR 97205

Students between the ages of 10 and 15 are encouraged to register for the Oregon Historical Society’s youth filmmaking workshop. Nonprofit organization Outside the Frame will lead the Moving Around, Moving In workshop, in which participants could learn about narrative structures, interviewing and creating a documentary.

Location: 4001 SW Canyon Rd, Portland, OR 97221

The Oregon Zoo charges $19 for general admission for children between the ages of 2 and 11, and $24 for those 12 and up. Found in Washington Park, the zoo hosts animal encounters in the African section, bat-keeper talks and river otter feedings daily.

