Activities for adults and kids celebrating Women's History Month in the Des Moines metro

Happy Women's History Month. Here are five activities in the Des Moines area to celebrate women during the month of March.

Fifth annual period packing party

Help women and young girls who need access feminine hygiene care at the Give Grace Give Hope annual Period Packing Party. The event prepares more than 8,000 period packs that contain menstrual products for homeless shelters, women's resources centers and human services organizations.

There are two packing sessions, one from 10 a.m. to noon and another from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m March 8 at The Hall DSM, 111 S. 11th St. in West Des Moines. If you can't make the event, Give Grace Give Hope is accepting donations to purchase products for the packing party.

2024 Mentoring for Women Summit

Learn from 100 women leaders in the Des Moines region at the 2024 Mentoring for Women Summit March 8. Speakers will give tips and tools on how to become a leader through coaching sessions. The day starts with check-in and breakfast from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., followed by a welcoming hour, mentoring sessions and lunch. It concludes with a cocktail reception from 4:45 p.m. to 6 p.m. Registration is required to attend.

Coffee with Waukee's first woman mayor

Meet Waukee's first woman mayor at the Wake-Up Waukee event. Enjoy coffee and networking at Waukee City Hall, 230 W. Hickman Road, while learning about Mayor Courtney Clarke. The event starts at 7:30 a.m. March 6, and all are welcome.

Learning about women's history for kids

Over the first week of March, the Des Moines Public Library is hosting a scavenger hunt at Central Library, 1000 Grand Ave., to learn about historical women. Children 10 years and younger can stop by the children's area to find hidden pictures of women making history for the Spy: Women Making History event. Those who find all of the images can win a prize. The event is free. It concludes March 9 and no registration is required.

Wine, wolves and women

If you are 21 and older, you can spend an evening learning about the basics of gray wolf biology and behavior while enjoying a glass of wine. Women in the Woods with Wine is at 7 p.m. March 19, at the Jester Park Nature Center, 12130 N.W. 128th St. in Granger. It costs $15 and registration is required. Women in the Woods with Wine is for women, female-identifying or nonbinary adults.

Kate Kealey is a general assignment reporter for the Register. Reach her at kkealey@registermedia.com or follow her on Twitter at @Kkealey17.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Five Women's History Month activities in the Des Moines metro