Activists Face Rain And Security Threats As 10-Day March Against White Supremacy Continues

Braving the rain, threats of violence and uncertainty over police permits, dozens of civil rights activists set out on the sixth day of their 118-mile trek from Charlottesville, Virginia, to Washington, D.C., on Saturday to protest the white supremacist ideas that inspired deadly violence in Charlottesville a few weeks ago.

The 10-day journey, which organizers from progressive and faith organizations are calling a “March to Confront White Supremacy,” began on Monday with a rally in Charlottesville’s Emancipation Park and is due to conclude this coming Wednesday with nonviolent civil disobedience in the nation’s capital.

With an escort from the Virginia State Police and Virginia Department of Transportation, the rain-gear-clad marchers spent Saturday walking 12 miles along Route 29 from Warrenton to Gainesville ― all while waving placards with messages like “Black Lives Matter” and singing racial justice-themed songs. Participation in the march varies from one day to the next, but organizers estimated that there were 80 people marching on Saturday.

The marchers are calling for President Donald Trump’s impeachment, the removal of all white supremacists from his administration, and an end to policies that disproportionately impact people of color, including criminal justice and policing practices.

“We’re marching to say enough is enough,” said Puja Datta, a 29-year-old Working Families Party organizer who traveled from Columbus, Ohio, to participate in the march.

“People of color demand true liberation and equality and there’s no reason why we shouldn’t have it,” she continued. “And there’s absolutely no reason why neo-Nazis should be rising again. America already fought them once and beat them back.”

Activists begin their 10-day march from Charlottesville, Virginia, to Washington, D.C., on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017. (Julia Rendleman / Reuters) More

The marchers have already overcome racially-motivated intimidation, the kind of which they have assembled specifically to protest. Wednesday’s leg of the march ended early after organizers received threats that an armed person was awaiting them at their destination in Madison, Virginia.

The trek has nonetheless proceeded without violence ― and picked up high-profile support along the way. Hollywood star and progressive activist Mark Ruffalo joined the marchers on Friday, documenting his journey on social media.

Marching into Trump Country to confront white supremacy. See how you can join us: https://t.co/bkOkjuEvuo?ncid=edlinkushpmg00000313#cville2dcpic.twitter.com/eOw3gnNW2i — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 31, 2017

The same day, however, activists suffered a setback when Virginia State Police withdrew approval for them to walk on the road, asking that they stop or continue by car for the remainder of the day’s route, according to police.

The state police cited concerns about the rainy weather and the impact of the march on traffic at the start of Labor Day weekend, which police spokeswoman Corinne Geller told HuffPost had resulted in a 4-mile backup.

The decision cut the fifth day of the march short by 3 miles, and prompted march organizers to accuse the police and Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) of foul play.

“Today the Virginia State Police revoked our permit because of non-existent ‘rain and traffic,’ and threatened to arrest us if we marched,” marcher Zach Schoenberg said in a Friday statement. “[Virginia] Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s double standard is as clear as the skies and roads, and his disregard for the rights of non-racists is appalling and shameful.”