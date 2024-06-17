Activists demand safer Brownsville following weekend shooting

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Activists and neighbors in Brownsville, Brooklyn, are protesting violence and calling on local politicians for a safer neighborhood after two people were shot in a park on Saturday night.

The NYPD shared a picture on Sunday night of the three firearms recovered from the shooting in Livonia Park.

The shooting happened on Saturday evening around 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of Livonia Avenue and Powell Street.

A 71-year-old woman was shot in the right leg and twice in the torso, and a 61-year-old man was also shot once in the left leg. Both victims were transported to Brookdale Hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Brandon has been living in Brownsville for 20 years. He said authorities held a community meeting just one day before the shooting.

“Cops had an event right here in this building right behind us, so for there to be a shooting right after that, that’s crazy,” he said.

“It’s my community. I wish I could fix things, I can’t, and I want to,” his friend Danny added.



Minister Isaac Mickens is a community leader working at Community Checkpoint, Inc. He’s been advocating for a plan to eradicate senseless shootings; he calls it a “bulletproof community checkpoint,” which will serve as the authorities’ eyes and ears.

“Community checkpoints going to say something because that’s their job, in order to see something, and their protections are bulletproof booths,” Mickens said.



Others are more skeptical, stating additional patrolling and stricter gun laws will not prevent further acts of violence.

“There’s police officers all around the place, so if crime is going to happen, it’s going to happen regardless of who’s there,” Keith said.

“There’s a business behind the gun deals; if they can control the business, they can systematically take the guns out of people who have guns,” Jacques Rene said.



Police also confirmed that five people were taken into custody to be questioned, but no arrests have been made.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

