Activists in Chicago call on Biden administration to grant work permits for long-term undocumented workers

CHICAGO — Activists in Chicago are calling on the Biden administration to grant work permits to long-term undocumented workers, not just new arrivals.

Over a hundred people gathered at the Chicago Federal Plaza on Saturday in hopes that their calls reach the White House.

Organizers say undocumented people in the country who have worked for decades still do not have a pathway to getting a work permit. Organizers say it is an issue that elected leaders can no longer ignore.

“So today we are demanding work permits for all,” Executive Director of Illinois Workers in Action Giselle Rodriguez said.

A mix of long-term undocumented workers, dreamers, and allies of immigrants held the rally as they demanded that President Biden use executive action to grant work permits, not just to new arrivals, but to all undocumented people.

“The narrative is not to take resources from one another you know putting us against one another we just feel it’s time and the president has executive power,” Rodriguez said.

During the rally, undocumented workers shared stories detailing the difficulties they face in the workplace due to their lack of work permits.

“Most of the people here have been in the United States for 20-30 years,” Rodriguez said.

Supporters representing hospitality workers said it is crucial that the federal government address the issue.

“The immigration system is broken., there is no doubt, and we need comprehension reform to fix it,” Unite Here Local 1 President Karen Kent said. “In the meantime, work permits are an important step forward.”

Chicago aldermen who joined in on the rally said it is this is no longer an issue that can be pushed to the side.

“What other country do you know where people have to beg you for the right to work,” Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th Ward) said.

“Don’t count for votes if you don’t deliver on work permits,” Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th Ward)

According to the Associated Press, the president also faces pressure from leaders in his own party over the issue of work permits, proving that the issue will be at the forefront of an election year.

“We urge President Biden, along with you, to expand work permits for long-term undocumented immigrants,” Beatriz Ponce de León, Deputy Mayor for Immigrant, Migrant and Refugee Rights, said.

The group said they also want a private meeting with Mayor Brandon Johnson to discuss ongoing efforts in supporting this issue.

