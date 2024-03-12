Activists call for action against BRPD officer accused of assaulting juvenile in Brave Cave investigation

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Local leaders and activists were at the first court hearing at the 19th Judicial District Court in Baton Rouge on hearing the extension of the temporary restraining order against BRPD officer Joseph Carboni.

He was accused of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old boy in June of 2023 during the Brave Cave investigation.

“Not only do we not know whether this is the only child, the overwhelming odds are this isn’t the only child,” said Reverend Alexis Anderson, Founder and Executive Director of P.R.E.A.C.H.

A lawsuit was filed on February 20, which led to a temporary restraining order being granted for the 11-year-old boy at the beginning of March against Carboni.

“I don’t think that this 11-year-old who, again, has gone through the rigor of a forensic interview, should not be given the same rights as other victims in this parish and this country,” said Ryan Thompson, attorney for the Varnado Family.

According to the Varnado family in the lawsuit, on June 6, they were woken up by BRPD and SWAT members. They were granted a search warrant to enter the home, after receiving complaints about the sound of gunfire in the area. Upon searching, the 11-year-old boy was only his undergarments when approached by BRPD, according to the suit. According to the mother, Lakeisha Varnado, she and her three sons, ages 17, 15 and 11, were taken into custody.

The suit also stated that before being taken away, the 15-year-old son was reportedly tased in the mouth, while the oldest was struck multiple times. The mother and her children were placed in units and taken to what is called the Brave Cave, which was used by the Streets Crime Unit.

According to the family, after being brought to the facility, they were separated. Two other officers have been named in the suit, which are Tafari Beard and Lorenzo Coleman.

The 11-year-old told forensic interviewers that he asked to use the restroom, and the officer who was accused, Joseph Carboni, took him to an area that was “out of sight.” That’s when the 11-year-old reported that he was told to strip out of his clothes and was groped and assaulted by Carboni. Carboni was working as a resource officer at Idea Bridge Academy in Baton Rouge where the boy attends school but is no longer allowed on the premises after the incident.

The Varnado family lawsuit is the fourth to come out of the Brave Cave investigations. Reverend Anderson said that the temporary restraining order is just not enough.

“There is a temporary restraining order that is already in place, but it needs to be permanent,” said Anderson.

The community is doing everything that it can to continue to get justice for the Varnado family, and Anderson wants schools in the Baton Rouge area to pay close attention, especially when deciding on who they will allow on school grounds to protect the kids.

“School boards, all of them that have made the decision to put school resource officers into our schools near our children need to look at this case and decide if they have done any vetting on these folk. Our community cannot stand for that,” said Anderson.

BRPD did not comment on the matter, as it is still an ongoing investigation.

The second court hearing will be on April 16 to determine if the judge will grant a permanent restraining order. Medical examiners will be present to testify on behalf of the Varnado family. Lakeisha Varnado is requesting a jury by trial and $5 million in damages.

