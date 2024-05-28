Activist Willie Earl Vereen, a pardoned member of the Wilmington Ten, dies

Willie Vereen, one of the Wilmington Ten, sits among other members and their families at Gregory Congregational United Church of Christ on Feb. 1, 2006. In 1971 the church was a focal point of the push to integrate schools in Wilmington amid racial strife that ensued and led to the incarceration of the Ten.

Willie Earl Vereen, who with nine other activists served jail time as members of the Wilmington Ten before being pardoned in 2012 by N.C. Gov. Bev Perdue, has died. Vereen was 70 years old.

His death was confirmed by John H. Shaw's Son Funeral Home of Wilmington. According to an obituary on the funeral home's website, Vereen died May 25 in Wilmington.

The University of Michigan's National Registry of Exonerations said that Vereen had recently been diagnosed with cancer.

Visitation at the funeral home is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. May 28, with a service of remembrance to be held at noon May 29 at the Temple of Truth, Light and Life, 2166 Kent St. in Wilmington.

"He was a dear friend," said Islah Speller, founder and executive director of Wilmington's Burnett-Eaton Museum of African-American history.

Speller said Vereen's legacy can be summed up in three words: "Justice will prevail."

She added that "he wanted us to continue the work of making sure that Black people are free."

In a post to the X social media platform, former NAACP director Dr. Ben Chavis — Chavis and Wayne Moore of Wilmington are the final surviving members of the Wilmington Ten — called Vereen a "freedom fighter" and "a courageous political prisoner … Rest in Power Comrade Willie Earl."

The seven deceased members of the Wilmington Ten are Marvin Patrick, William “Joe” Wright Jr., Reginald Epps, Connie Tindall, James McKoy, Jerry Jacobs and Anne Sheppard Turner.

Vereen was born in Wilmington on Dec. 5, 1953. Speller said he grew up in a part of Wilmington that is now part of the Hillcrest public housing community and that his family was forced out of their home via imminent domain when Hillcrest was built.

"In those days, boys took pride in wearing Afros," Speller said. Along with his brothers, Frank and Donnie Vereen, "Those boys wore real nice afros."

Willie Vereen, 1976.

By the fall of 1970, Vereen and other Black high school students were protesting the New Hanover County Board of Education's closure of Wilmington's historically Black Williston High School as part of a local response to the forced, long-delayed integration of public schools.

In February of 1971, Vereen and others participated in a school walkout to protest what many Black students saw as unfair treatment, including a racially driven fight at New Hanover High School that resulted in the suspension of Black students involved in the fight while white students were not suspended.

On Feb. 6, two days after a Black church, the Gregory Congregational United Church of Christ, had been fired on by carloads of white men, a white-owned store, Mike's Grocery, was burned. Violence in Wilmington became so rampant that the National Guard was called in.

In 1972, Vereen, Chavis and eight others were charged with burning Mike's Grocery and with shooting at firefighters trying to put out the fire.

After a trial that included testimony by witnesses who later recanted, all 10 were convicted of conspiracy and arson in 1972 and were given prison sentences of a combined 282 years. Vereen, just 18 at the time of his conviction, was sentenced to 29 years in prison.

Amnesty International was among the prominent organizations that called the Wilmington Ten political prisoners.

In 1978, Gov. Jim Hunt shortened the terms of the Wilmington Ten and in 1980 a federal court overturned their convictions. In 2012, Gov. Bev Perdue pardoned all 10 of the Wilmington Ten, four of whom had already died.

In 2013, the living members of the Wilmington Ten were awarded compensation by the state of North Carolina, with Vereen getting about $175,000, according to the National Registry of Exonerations.

After his release, Speller said, Vereen "had a hard time," having spent several years in prison when he was "young and not knowing what to expect, being around real criminals."

Vereen struggled with drug addiction for years, though he told the StarNews in 2006, when he was living in Atlanta working as a tax associate with H&R Block, that he had been clean since 1996.

"I had to actually rebuild my whole life structure because of this Wilmington Ten case," Vereen said in 2006, adding that he still felt anger over what he'd been through.

“I feel today just like I did 35 years ago when they came and arrested me,” Vereen said in 2006. “It’s deep-rooted … It doesn’t subside."

After he was pardoned in 2012, Speller said, "He was relieved and happy." To some extent, "His bitterness turned into a sense of pride."

Willie Vereen, left, and Marvin Patrick, second from left, stand next to the unveiling of a Wilmington Ten historical marker in 2016 following a dedication ceremony in front of Gregory Congregation United Church of Christ in Wilmington.

In 2016, at a ceremony unveiling a historical marker at Gregory Congregational United Church of Christ, 609 Nun St., Vereen lamented to the StarNews that the marker "reminds me of the unity we had back then that we don't have now. Everyone is afraid now."

Vereen told the paper that his experiences had left him with post-traumatic stress disorder and that he worried, "If they did it one time they will do it again, and that makes me afraid."

In 2020, Vereen published a book, "Wilmington Ten Willie: Guilt by Association."

Despite his ordeal, Speller said, Vereen maintained his sense of humor and love of music (he was a drummer).

"He was so funny," Speller said. "With my husband, we've been laughing all weekend about the stories he told us over the years. So we can't really be sad."

Speller said Vereen was steadfast in maintaining his innocence, but was sometimes able to joke about it.

"He always said he could not have been the one who firebombed Mike's Grocery because he was too busy chasing girls," she said.

Vereen is survived by two brothers, two sisters and a daughter.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Willie Vereen, pardoned member of the Wilmington Ten, dies at age 70