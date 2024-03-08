Activist slashes painting of Arthur Balfour over 1917 declaration

STORY: A video posted on social media by the Palestine Action protest group showed a woman spraying red paint over the life-size portrait before cutting it repeatedly with a knife - the latest in a flurry of protests prompted by the Israel-Hamas war.

Balfour's declaration, made as Ottoman rule was crumbling in the Middle East and Britain a global power, said London would "view with favor the establishment in Palestine of a national home for the Jewish people" and work toward it - albeit without prejudicing "the civil and religious rights of existing non-Jewish communities".

It was the first time a major power had publicly expressed support for a Jewish homeland, gave a boost to the growing worldwide Zionist movement - and shaped what was to become interim British "mandate" rule of Palestine from 1918 onward.

Palestinians have long demanded that Britain apologize for the 67-word statement.