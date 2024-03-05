Activist groups come together to announce Voting Is Power Pittsburgh Regional Coalition

Activist groups from across Pittsburgh came together Monday in the Hill District to announce the Voting Is Power Pittsburgh Regional Coalition.

The effort seeks to educate people on candidates and get them out to vote during the April primary and November general elections.

Leaders note that many state elections are being held this year, including the state attorney general, half of the state senators and all state representatives.

“Our future, and the future of our democracy, are at stake in the 2024 elections,” Tim Stevens, CEO of the Black Political Empowerment Project, said. “We do not view this a rhetorical statement, but a statement of reality, a statement that must take root in our minds, in our hearts and in our psyches. These upcoming elections are nothing to play with.”

The Black Political Empowerment Project will be distributing information about the upcoming elections. They will also be hosting meet and greets with candidates.

