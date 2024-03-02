Activist disrupt Victoria Beckham's fashion show

STORY: The activists jumped onto the runway in between the models and held up placards that read “Viva Vegan Leather”, and wore t-shirts with the messages “turn your back on animals skins,” and “animals aren’t fabric”, before being taken away by security.

As Beckham greeted the audience at the end of the show, another activist managed to slip onto the runway bearing the same placard.

Beckham, who was using crutches due to a reported gym injury, showcased a collection of sheer dresses and boxy coats for her fall/winter collection.

The former Spice Girl, who made her debut on the Paris Fashion Week calendar in 2022, showcased edgy looks including a backless blazer and an exaggerated sweetheart neckline on a mini dress.

Chiffon and silk dresses came softly draped, while tassels flowed from a black bustier pantsuit.

The show was held at the 19th century Salomon de Rothschild Hotel, near the Champs Elysees.

Beckham’s husband David Beckham, and her children Cruz, Brooklyn and Harper, were on the front row, with fashion editor Carine Roitfeld and singer-actress Willow Smith.

Paris Fashion week runs through March 5, and features legacy brands like Chanel, Dior, Hermes and Louis Vuitton.