Active weather and warmer conditions into the workweek

Heavy snow and rain continued to push across New Mexico today with impressive accumulation amounts. Winds also picked up once again across the Albuquerque Metro through this afternoon and will continue to remain breezy overnight. The unsettled weather will continue into early to mid week before the storm that’s been bringing all this activity finally departs by late week.

Temperatures will be on the climb once again as we head into the week reaching back to well above average by the end of the week with dryer conditions and more sunshine.

