Active weather Sunday for the Beehive State

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Sunday, Utah! A strong spring storm system moving into the state today will bring changes to all areas with the most moisture potential along the northern half of the state.

Expect widespread valley rain and mountain snow in northern Utah with scattered to isolated showers for southern Utah. Temperatures will be much cooler for the region today as the cold front continues to move through. Highs will be near 60 degrees for the Wasatch Front while St. George will only see temperatures in the mid 60s.

Winds will remain strong for much of the state today with southeast Utah under wind related alerts through this evening. Wind gusts of 60-70 mph are possible, plan on impacts to travel and possible power outages as the storm moves through. Moisture will be in abundance for northern areas with 0.50-1.50″ of rainfall possible in the valleys while the northern mountains could pick up 8-16″ of snowfall. A winter storm warning is in effect for the Wasatch Mountains and Western Uintas through noon on Tuesday.

The Upper Cottonwoods could see 12-24″ of snowfall, possibly more with a good chance of lake enhanced precipitation Sunday night into Monday morning. Other mountain areas will see accumulating snowfall but won’t see nearly the amounts the northern ranges will get, due to the expected path of the storm. Accumulating snowfall will largely take place above 7,000 feet, however, snow levels may dip to as low as 5,000 feet early Monday with minor accumulations possible on grassy surfaces.

Active weather will hang on through Tuesday for the northern half of the state while northwest flow brings additional moisture through. Temperatures will continue to fall along the Wasatch Front into Tuesday with highs 15-20 degrees below seasonal averages. Plan on highs in the upper 40s on Tuesday while Southern Utah stays on the dry side of the system, temperatures rebounding to 80 degrees on Tuesday. The general trend will be warmer and drier conditions for the state for the remainder of the week, the exception being up north, where a slight chance of showers will remain on Thursday.

Bottom line?! A strong cold front sliding through the state Sunday will bring healthy rain to the valleys with heavy mountain snow.

We’ll keep you posted on the latest updates in our 4Warn Weather forecast both on-air and online, we are Good4Utah!

