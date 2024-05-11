Active weather returns across New Mexico today

We are waking up to strong east canyon winds across the Albuquerque Metro, these will begin to die down slightly as we head into the late morning and afternoon hours. More widespread moisture will arrive to east central and northern New Mexico this morning before a line of strong thunderstorms develops in the afternoon. An isolated storm or two is possible in Albuquerque, but the strongest storms will move over eastern/southeastern parts of the state. There is the chance for strong winds, heavy downpours, and small hail. The only part of New Mexico that will remain dry is farther southwest.

Drier air will arrive across southern parts of the state Sunday, just in time for Mother’s Day. There will still be a few lingering showers/storms farther north, especially over the mountains. Even drier weather will persist into early next week, allowing temperatures to warm back up to above average. Another storm will likely cross the state mid to late next week, bringing more widespread chances for wetting rainfall.

