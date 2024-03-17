Active weather continues across New Mexico

The next wave of heavy snow and rain will arrive later tonight and continue throughout the day Sunday. An additional foot of snow is possible across the Northern Mountains, Sandias, and Manzanos along with the west central mountains this weekend. Cooler than average temperatures will stick around this weekend. The unsettled weather will likely continue into early to mid next week before the storm that’s been bringing all this activity finally departs by late next week. This active weather pattern will stick around for the next several days, with at least some portion of the state seeing chances for rain every day.

