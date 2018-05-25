Two injured in shooting incident at Indiana middle school: police

Police is seen near Noblesville West Middle School in Noblesville, Indiana, U.S., May 25, 2018 in this still image obtained from social media video. COURTESY CHRISTOPHER REILY/via REUTERS

(Reuters) - Two people were injured in a shooting incident at an Indiana middle school on Friday and a suspect was in custody, the Indiana State Police said.

The victims were taken to a hospital, said the State Police, which did not provide further details on them. Local TV station WTTV reported that an adult and a teenager were injured.

Live video feed from the station showed dozens of police on the scene and a sniffer dog being deployed, likely to search for weapons.

A spokeswoman at Indiana University Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, where the victims were taken, had no immediate comment.

The incident took place at Noblesville West Middle School, about 25 miles (40 kms) northeast of Indianapolis, and authorities said the school was placed on lockdown.

Police scheduled a news conference on the incident later on Friday.

The incident occurred a week after a 17-year-old high school student in Santa Fe, Texas, near Houston shot eight classmates and two teachers to death, the latest in a string of deadly shootings at schools in the United States.

In contrast to Florida, where the killing of 17 teens and educators in February sparked a youth-led movement calling for new restrictions on gun ownership, the Texas tragedy saw elected officials and survivors alike voicing support for gun rights.





(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; editing by Jonathan Oatis)