Active Shooter Reported At Houston Hospital

UPDATE 5:18 p.m. EST — After reports of shots fired Tuesday afternoon at Ben Taub Hospital in Houston, the city's police chief, Art Acevedo, told reporters there was no physical evidence a shooting incident had taken place.

The hospital issued a "code white," meaning there was an active shooter situation, amid multiple reports of shots fired. Acevedo said that the situation was not a "mistake" and that multiple witnesses described hearing "drop the gun" as well as "two loud bangs." Whether or not those sounds were gunshots remained subject to investigation, Acevedo said.

UPDATE 3:53 p.m. EST — Amid reports of shots fired Tuesday afternoon shooting at Ben Taub Hospital in Houston, police said they were searching the facility and had no reports of injuries at the time.

The hospital was put into lockdown and issued the code for an active shooter, a hospital spokesman told local station KPRC.

UPDATE 3:40 p.m. EST — Amid reports of a Tuesday afternoon shooting at Ben Taub Hospital in Houston, a live video feed of the facility on CNN showed patients being taken out of the hospital on gurneys. There have been no confirmed reports of injuries related to the possible shooting.

UPDATE 3:34 p.m. EST — Police have entered Ben Taub Hospital with weapons drawn while responding to reports of shots fired at the Houston facility, reported Stephanie Whitfield of local station KHOU.

A hospital spokesman confirmed to local station KPRC that the facility had issued a code indicating an active shooter. The spokesman added the situation did not appear to be ongoing.

Original story:

Houston Police confirmed Tuesday they were looking into reports of shot fired at Ben Taub Hospital.

"We are responding to reports of shots fired at Ben Taub Hospital; SWAT and PIO en route," it posted on Twitter. The local news station KPRC, citing unnamed sources, reported the hospital had been placed on lockdown.

Numerous Twitter users posted that shots had been fired at the hospital. A hospital spokesman told KPRC said that Ben Taub had issued a "code white," which means is the code used for an active shooter. The spokesman said the issue did not appear to be ongoing.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

