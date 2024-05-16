Active search for bank robbery suspect underway in Reserve Township; nearby school on lockdown
Police are searching for the person who robbed a bank in Reserve Township.
The Dollar Bank in Reserve Township, near Reserve Primary School, was robbed Thursday.
The school is on lockdown as a precaution.
Police are searching the area for the suspect with K-9 units.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
TRENDING NOW:
State police searching for missing 15-year-old girl last seen in Braddock Hills 11 Investigates: Former Pittsburgh Police recruits request 2nd chance ‘Our hearts are heavy’: Elizabeth Township K-9 officer Eli dies after demonstration at local school VIDEO: Airbags stolen from dozens of Hondas at Baldwin apartment complex DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts