'Active and ongoing investigation' leads to search warrant execution near Springfield

Officials executed a search warrant as part of an active and ongoing investigation in Robertson County Wednesday.

The search warrant was executed near the City of Springfield, in the area of Owens Chapel Road and Wells Road.

"We are assisting the Robertson County Sheriff's Office with the execution of a search warrant as part of an active and ongoing investigation," an official with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.

Messages to the Robertson County Sheriff's Office have been unreturned as of press time for this story.

This investigation is ongoing.

Katie Nixon can be reached at knixon@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: TBI, Robertson County Sheriff's Office execute search warrant near Springfield