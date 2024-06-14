'Acting' no more: Josh Wesley officially in as chief of SPD

Jun. 14—Somerset council took the "acting" part of Acting Somerset Police Chief Josh Wesley's title away Monday night, officially naming him as the department's permanent leader.

The move was much anticipated by some council members — so much so that when Mayor Alan Keck asked for a motion to approve the appointment, they were practically tripping over themselves.

There was even some brief confusion as to who to name as "first" and "second" to the motion, with Keck asking if it's possible under Robert's Rules of Order to make the motion itself "unanimous."

After the appointment was finalized, the crowd in attendance, which included family, friends and several of Wesley's fellow SPD officers, gave Wesley a standing ovation.

Wesley has been serving as acting chief since February, when he took over for retiring Chief William Hunt.

Keck said that Wesley has been with the department for 18 years, but he himself has known Wesley for more than 20. The two went to high school together.

"The integrity, character and leadership that he's demonstrated while serving the city of Somerset isn't new. Candidly, he was that way as a young man and has lived his life in an exemplary fashion. Some might say that he's so straight-laced that you wonder if it's believable, but the reality is that's just who he is," Keck said.

Keck also paid tribute to Hunt, who was in attendance, by saying, "The best leaders will always find a way to help train their successor. I think we saw that with Chief Hunt and Acting Chief Wesley."

After being presented with a certificate of appointment, Wesley was joined by SPD Chaplain Mike Dunham, who led a prayer for the new chief.

"I know, that God, You're going to use Josh in a big way," Dunham said. "God, I pray that You'll give him guidance and wisdom."

Wesley is a Science Hill native who graduated from Somerset High School.

Back in February, Wesley told the Commonwealth Journal that he started his work career in the City of Somerset's Natural Gas department, but decided to pursue a career in law enforcement after talking with people in that field.

Wesley became a training officer after three years.

Law enforcement turned out to be his calling in life, he said.

"I don't believe I would be in this spot if God hadn't put me here. I feel like it was a calling to serve in this role, and I'm going to trust Him and lean on that to carry me through it," he said.

