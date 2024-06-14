Acting manager appointed for Athens-Clarke County on heels of Williams' resignation

Niki Jones

Athens-Clarke County Deputy Manager Niki Jones has been appointed acting county manager as the search for a replacement for departing County Manager Blaine Williams is gearing up.

Williams, who had served in the position for eight years, announced his resignation at the June 6 meeting of the Athens-Clarke County Commission. He will remain in the post until July 12, with Jones taking the position of acting manager on the following day. Williams will remain available to consult with the county government through Aug. 30, according to the terms of his resignation agreement.

Jones was named acting manager with a unanimous vote of the Athens-Clarke County Commission during part of a special called meeting on Friday morning. His appointment as acting manager came on the third anniversary of his hiring as assistant county manager. With his tenure as an Athens-Clarke County assistant manager and deputy manager, Jones has compiled more than 20 years of experience in local government, most of it in various positions in North Carolina.

Prior to coming to Athens-Clarke County, Jones was the planning director in Wendell, N.C. He also served as assistant director of housing and neighborhoods in Raleigh, and held several positions with the city of Greenville, N.C., including city planner, economic development project manager, and housing administrator.

Under the terms of the commission’s unanimous Friday vote, Jones will remain as acting manager until the time that had been remaining in Williams’ contract expires, or until a new county manager is appointed by the commission, whichever comes first. Williams was working under a two-year contract signed in 2023 at the time of his resignation.

Williams’ resignation came at a time when staffing in the manager’s office is down, and the county’s budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1 additionally calls for the hiring of another assistant manager.

Some commissioners were concerned Friday about the workload in the manager’s office and asked for guidance regarding their interaction with the office as Jones steps into the acting manager’s role.

Blaine Williams

Mayor Kelly Girtz suggested that he and the commissioners should “be very focused in our work together.”

Jones acknowledged the need for commissioners to continue their work, particularly in constituent services, but he did ask for some consideration from commissioners in the coming days.

“We do ask, give us some grace,” Jones said.

Jones holds a master’s degree in public administration from East Carolina University, where he also earned a bachelor’s degree in urban and regional planning. He also is a graduate of the Public Executive Leadership Academy at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and holds certification as a planner from the American Planning Association’s American Institute of Certified Planners.

As far as finding a permanent replacement for Williams, Mayor Kelly Girtz told commissioners Friday that sometime late this month or in early July, he will present them with a timetable for filling the position.

A nationwide search will be a part of that process, with the mayor and commission eventually appointing their preferred candidate as the county manager.

Williams offered little comment on the reasons for his resignation at the June 6 commission meeting. He did, however, say his decision was “driven by a sincere desire to explore new opportunities for personal and professional growth, and to be with my family.”

