Acting district attorney: Somerset man kills relative with crossbow

SOMERSET, Pa. – A Somerset man is charged with fatally shooting his half-brother with a crossbow Friday at a residence in Somerset Township, acting District Attorney Molly Metzgar said in a news release.

Travis Shearer, 32, allegedly shot and killed Eric Miller, 39 with a crossbow bolt (arrow) after a verbal dispute turned deadly, Metzgar said.

Miller was shot in the chest. No details of the location of the shooting was given.

State police in Somerset are investigating.

Shearer is in the Somerset County Jail facing criminal homicide.

The charge was filed before District Judge Scott Walker, of Somerset, who denied bond.