ACT recognizes Belton-Honea Path High for number of first generation college students

Belton-Honea Path High School graduated 270 students and increased the number of first-generation college students from low-income families pursuing a college degree or other higher education.

"We are honored to celebrate the class of 2024," Principal Mary Boart said. "This has been one of our top groups of students, earning an outstanding $3.5 million in scholarships. It is truly a privilege to know and serve this special group of students."

The school celebrated the class of 2024 during a commencement ceremony on Thursday, May 16, at Littlejohn Coliseum.

"This graduating class included approximately 55 first-generation students who applied for college, an increase of 20 students from the previous year," according to Eric Vallecillo, director of guidance and school counselor at Belton Honea Path.

Nyletia Alexandria Jackson graduates during the Belton-Honea Path High commencement exercises at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson Thursday, May 16, 2024. The senior class graduated 270.

ACT's School of Excellence

ACT's American College Application Campaign recognized Belton-Honea Path High School as a 2023-2024 School of Excellence.

The American College Application Campaign is a national effort to increase the number of first-generation college students and students from low-income families pursuing a college degree or other higher education credential.

Belton-Honea Path High School was the sole South Carolina school and one of 27 nationwide to receive this honor.

Brandasia Thompson graduates during the Belton-Honea Path High commencement exercises at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson Thursday, May 16, 2024. The senior class graduated 270.

“We are thrilled to have received the ACT Award of Excellence,” Boarts said. “It is one of our top priorities to open as many doors as possible for our students regardless of their post-secondary goals.

"Our counseling staff has worked extremely hard to ensure that each of our students has the assistance and opportunity to advance to the next level of educational opportunities," she said.

According to Vallecillo, the process starts with individual meetings with students and their parents to determine what the student wants to do, whether it be to go to college or get a job.

"We help students form a plan and provide them with resources to accomplish it," he said. "For example, we organize College Application Day events, during which college representatives assist students in completing their applications and waive application fees."

Jason Johns, middle, Superintendent of Anderson School District Two, sits with Principal Mary Boarts, looking toward Valedictorian Mikhi Armor Dacus, during the Belton-Honea Path High commencement exercises at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson Thursday, May 16, 2024. The senior class graduated 270.

"As a first-generation college student myself, I wish I had somebody in high school to help me through the college process," Vallecillo said. "It can be a scary process if you have no help."

"Our goal is to simplify what can often be a very overwhelming process for most seniors and their families by taking them through the college application process step-by-step," Boarts said.

Valedictorian Mikhi Armor Dacus speaks, and also announces he will attend Duke University next fall, during the Belton-Honea Path High commencement exercises at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson Thursday, May 16, 2024. The senior class graduated 270.

Travis Rose covers Anderson County for the Independent Mail. Reach him via email at trose@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Anderson Independent Mail: Belton Honea Path High named School of Excellence for college enrollment