Acre by acre, Ten Mile Road might slowly turn into a city of apartments and 6,000 people

A new multifamily complex might become one of the most substantial apartment developments in Meridian of recent years. The Gateway at Ten Mile would see the construction of 390 residential dwelling units, including 200 one-bedroom, 174 two-bedroom, and 16 three-bedroom apartments over 39 acres.

This complex would be the latest addition to an already extensive series of developments that have gone up in the Ten Mile Area since the Interstate 84 interchange was opened in 2011.

The city of Meridian has approved the construction of up to 3,000 multifamily units. Of those, about 1,900 units have been built. Once everything is built, all of these living units would add about 5,900 apartment dwellers to the Ten Mile neighborhood, according to Austin Miller, principal planner at Compass, the Community Planning Association of Southwest Idaho.

The Gateway at Ten Mile would be located on the northeast corner of West Franklin and North Ten Mile roads and would consist of six four-story buildings with interior corridors and five three-story townhome-style buildings with entries facing outside, all featuring flat roofs and contemporary finishes.

Several housing developments are planned on land surrounding Ten Mile Road in Meridian.

The developer is Trevor Gasser of GFI-Meridian Investments LLC, based in Bountiful, Utah.

Once it is complete and occupied, The Gateway at Ten Mile would house about 758 people, according to an estimate based on vacancy rate and persons per household assumptions, said Amy Luft, communication team lead at Compass.

Amenities would include a clubhouse, swimming pool, fitness center, pickleball court, three 5,000 square foot open spaces, a dog park, and a bike repair station located within the central open space.

At the time of writing, a few concerns for bicyclists and pedestrians have been raised in Compass’ Communities in Motion -Development Review Checklist. Compass said the pedestrian and bicycle levels of stress would be ‘‘uncomfortable or even dangerous.’’ Compass also said that the nearest public park is not ‘‘a convenient walking distance from the development.’’

The intersection of 10 Mile Road and Franklin Road in Meridian.

The city of Meridian staff report on the development also brought up some concerns regarding traffic. Franklin Road would still operate at an acceptable level of service, but Ten Mile Road would not, according to the report.

‘‘Commuters will have longer wait times during morning and evening commute times,’’ Stephany Galbreaith, communications manager for Mayor Robert Simison, told the Idaho Statesman.

In an email, Galbreaith said ‘‘congestion in the area could improve’’ with the completion of the extension of state Highway 16 to Interstate 84 and the construction of the Linder Road overpass over I-84 in the near future.

The largest complex approved in the Ten Mile area is the 640-unit Southridge apartments south of I-84 on the south side of West Overland Road. This is the only development under construction now.

An apartment building is under construction at the Southridge Apartments in Meridian, 1691 S. Grand Fork Way.

Other notable projects include the 516-unit Outer Banks Project at the South West corner of Franklin and Ten Mile and the 552-unit Vanguard Village project at 1085 S. Ten Mile Road, Galbreaith said.

If The Gateway at Ten Mile project is approved, the total number would be 3,390 units. But this number could increase if the application for The District at Ten Mile at the southeast Corner of Eagle Road and Interstate 84 is approved. The number of apartments there is not yet known, Galbreaith said.

The Meridian Planning and Zoning Commission has scheduled a public hearing for The Gateway at Ten Mile for Thursday, July 18, at Meridian City Hall and is expected to decide whether to give the green light.