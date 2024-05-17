‘Acquaintance’ arrested in slaying of UPS driver in Orange County

The Irvine Police Department has released the identity of the man accused of shooting and killing a UPS driver his truck on Thursday.

According to a release from police, Rhean Fontanoza, 46, was the attacker who pulled up alongside Expedito Cuesta De Leon, 50, at Chrysler and Bendix streets in Irvine at about 3 p.m.

De Leon was declared dead at the scene.

Rhean Fontanoza

Fontanoza, meanwhile, was located about an hour later and eventually arrested after a standoff with a SWAT team.

UPS driver slain in truck identified as Aliso Viejo man

A motive for the attack has not been disclosed, but both men are from Aliso Viejo, and “it appears Fontanoza and De Leon were acquaintances,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Craig Voors at 949-724-7131 or email cvoors@cityofirvine.org.

