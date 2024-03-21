ACPS School Board members spar over proposed disciplinary school

Two school board members went back-and-forth at a Tuesday meeting over a proposed disciplinary school by the superintendent and the coverage of the school in The Gainesville Sun.

The Sun reported last week that on June 1, Superintendent Shane Andrew filed and signed a Master School Identification (MSID) application with the Florida Department of Education that requested a new school be added to the state management system. Scholars for Success is listed as an active elementary school by the FLDOE, and is located at 2802 NE Eighth Ave., the same location listed for Alachua eSchool.

The new school was originally floated by school board Chair Diyonne McGraw early into her term as a board member, but was submitted to the state without board approval. The board has had limited discussion on the topic except for support from McGraw and pushback from member Tina Certain.

On Tuesday, McGraw said the story in The Sun was a politically-motivated attack on her character, but failed to address why the board was skipped over.

“The way it was written was as if Mr. Andrew and I had gotten together to create or do something under the table. Those who truly know me, they know that that’s not in my repertoire. I wouldn’t do that,” she said. “And there’s no new school.”

A screengrab of the Alachua County School Board during a board meeting on Feb. 6, 2024.

McGraw took issue with the idea in the article that the application was submitted to the state without board approval, although it was. Typically, MSID numbers and major budgeting decisions go before the board before being sent to the state.

The application, which Andrew signed saying all the information included was true, listed the opening date for the school as Aug. 10, 2023. The school has been listed as active on a state website since August.

McGraw also incorrectly stated that The Sun never reached out to the district for comment. The newspaper sent an email to the district spokesperson on Tuesday, March 12, three days before the story was published. No response was sent to The Sun until a week later on March 19.

District spokesperson Jackie Johnson said in an email that the application was sent to the state with the off-chance that the board approves the school in the future. It still remains unclear why Andrew was under the impression the school would potentially open within a year given the lack of discussion and support for it by the board.

Certain said that the prior discussions about the school were about sharing ideas rather than presenting items to be voted on. She said the school would have to come to the board for a vote because it is a budget decision.

“If we're going to have a school or different learning locations, those are things that the board should be consulted on and I don't think we were,” Certain said. “I think it seems to be that there's a lot of planning and moving forward without board alignment.”

Certain also pointed out that the board previously voted on matters related to MSIDs. For example, the board voted to pause the MSID for Duval Early Learning Academy. In another case, Prairie View Elementary Academy is not listed as an active school, despite the fact it has been discussed at length and Andrew has the authority to move forward on it.

During the meeting, McGraw also seemed to be concerned with how the information about her proposed school was obtained, suggesting a district employee provided documents to The Sun in an attempt to undermine her and the superintendent. The Sun obtained the signed copy from FLDOE via public records request.

“If I don't agree with … Mr. Andrew, or anything, we do that behind closed doors,” she said, referencing social media comments made by Certain. “But for us to go on Facebook and undermine … because this information that gets to the newspaper, incorrect, somebody's feeding it.”

Certain pushed back on this point by McGraw, saying that open records are available to anyone who wants them and the district shouldn’t question who is requesting information and why. Certain said that she herself has considered submitting records requests to get her questions answered due to a lack of response from Andrew. The Sun also has had issues obtaining public records from the district during Andrew’s tenure and has had to involve attorneys for the district’s reluctance to supply information.

“I think now the tenor of how we treat citizens when they ask for information, when they ask questions, I don’t like that,” Certain said.

McGraw’s Scholars for Success proposal is not the first time the district has denied information being accurate that was later proven true.

In November, the district administration for the first time in six months acknowledged that Andrew brought a Bible into an executive leadership meeting and used biblical references when discussing his employment with the district. Andrew had previously and emphatically denied the incident ever occurred, despite conflicting accounts from people in the room and records obtained by The Sun that cited scripture and him accusing people of “backstabbing” him.

